New Defence Minister reviews security situation in valley

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Monday on his maiden visit to Srinagar after assuming charge reviewed security situation in the Kashmir valley.

Singh was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat, and the Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh.

They were received by Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander in Srinagar.

The Defence Minister was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control and the hinterland, besides the successful anti-terror operations, a defence spokesperson said. (AGENCIES)