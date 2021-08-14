New dawn in J&K: President

New Delhi, Aug 14: A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday, addressing the nation on the eve of 75th Independence Day.

“A new dawn is rising in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has initiated the process of consultation with all stakeholders who have faith in democracy and the rule of law,” he said.

“I urge the people, especially the youth, of Jammu and Kashmir to utilise this opportunity and work on realising their aspirations through democratic institutions,” Mr Kovind added.

Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status, was read down by Parliament on August 5, 2019. The erstwhile state was also bifurcated into two Union Territories–Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Agencies)