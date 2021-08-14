135 New Covid-19 Cases, No Death Reported In Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, August 14:The Government on Saturday informed that 135 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 37 from Jammu division and 98 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 323325.

Moreover, 156 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 64 from Jammu Division and 92 from Kashmir Division.

Besides this, 99.67 percent of population above the age of 45 years has been vaccinated across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that 01 new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the taking the total number of confirmed cases remains to 42 in the UT of J&K.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 323325 positive cases, 1303 are Active Positive, 317627 have recovered and 4395 have died; 2156 in Jammu division and 2239 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 12526914 test results available, 12203589 samples have been tested as negative till today.

Till date 3039946 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 8276 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 1303 in isolation and 390133 in home surveillance. Besides, 2635839 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 71794 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today) with 326 Active Positive, 70634 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 834 deaths; Baramulla has 23756 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today) with 73 Active Positive, 23401 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today), 282 deaths; Budgam reported 23013 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 82 active positive cases, 22725 recovered (including 07 cases recovered today), 206 deaths; Pulwama has 15255 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 38 Active Positive, 15023 recovered (including 09 cases recovered today) and 194 deaths; Kupwara has 14151 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today), 40 Active Positive, 13946recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 165 deaths; Anantnag district has 16374 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today ) with 39 Active Positive, 16130 recovered (including 04 cases recovered today), 205 deaths; Bandipora has 9552 positive cases (including 11 cases reported today), with 47 Active Positive, 9405 recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today) and 100 deaths; Ganderbal has 10013 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 70 Active Positive, 9865 recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today) and 78 deaths; Kulgam has 11326 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 38Active Positive, 11171 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today) and 117 deaths while as Shopian has 5589 positive cases (including 01 cases recovered today)with 05 active positive cases, 5526 recoveriesand 58 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 52907 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 130 active positive cases, 51636 recoveries (including 13 cases recovered today), 1141 deaths; Udhampur has 11365 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today), 52 active positive cases, 11176 recoveries (including 07case recovered today) and 137 deaths; Rajouri has 11022 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 64 active positive, 10730 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today) and 228 deaths; Doda has 7405 positive cases (including 10 cases reported today) with 94 Active positive, 7183 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today) and 128 deaths; Kathua has 9273 positive cases with 09 active positive cases, 9113 recovered and 151 deaths; Samba has 7130positive cases (including 01 cases reported today)with 08 active positive cases, 7002 recoveries and 120 deaths; Kishtwar has 4707 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today) with 53 Active Positive, 4610 recoveries (including 04cases recovered today) and 44 deaths; Poonch has 6289 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 29 active positive, 6163 recoveries (including 02cases recovered today) and 97 deaths; Ramban has 5980 positive cases with 10 active positive cases, 5903 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and 67 deaths while Reasi has 6424 positive caseswith96 active positive cases, 6285 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 43 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 323325 positive cases in J&K, 23063 have been reported as travelers while 300262 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2423 COVID dedicated beds, 2019 Isolation beds with 1997 vacant beds and 404 ICU beds where 393 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 3353 COVID dedicated beds, 3074 Isolation beds where 3045 beds are vacant and 279 ICU beds where 252 are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5776 COVID dedicated beds, 5093 Isolation beds with 5042 beds vacant and 683 ICU beds with 645 vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install e-sanjeevani OPD app from Google play store.

To ensure public convenience and avoid chaos & panic crowding at tertiary care hospitals, COVID-19 Triage Facility has been started in Jammu at (i) Chest Disease Hospital, Jammu (opposite GMC Hospital Complex, Jammu, Triage CD Hospital Jammu Contact No.-9541925371, 0191-2561000), (ii) Govt Hospital Gandhinagar (Old Block) Contact No.0191-2459300 and in Srinagar at (i) National Institute of Technology Campus, Hazratbal, Srinagar, Contact No. 9419006991& (ii) SKIMS-JVC Bemina, Contact No. 7006617821, that shall act as “first arrival point” for screening of any COVID +ve patient intending to get admitted in Govt. Medical College Jammu/ Srinagar & Associated Hospitals, SKIMS Soura and other identified dedicated COVID Hospitals under Directorate of Health Services Jammu/ Kashmir.

For COVID +ve cases in periphery areas and districts other than Jammu/ Srinagar, the triage point shall be the concerned District Hospital / New GMCs (Doda/ Kathua/ Rajouri/ Baramulla/ Anantnag). Admission of such patients from these districts to GMC Jammu/ Srinagar, SKIMS Souraetc shall be strictly on referral basis only.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facilities for COVID-19 have been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. Properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 22.78 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.