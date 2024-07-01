New Criminal Laws Fully Capable To Deal With Pak-Sponsored Terrorism: ADGP Jammu

JAMMU, Jul 1: Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain, on Monday said the three new criminal laws introduced in the country are fully capable to deal with Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Union Territory.

The three new criminal laws came into effect across the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.