Netflix greenlights ‘Ghostbusters’ animated series

Los Angeles, Aug 13: Streaming service Netflix has ordered an animated series set in the world of blockbuster “Ghostbusters” films.

According to American entertainment news outlet Variety, the show will be written and executive produced by Elliott Kalan.

The animated series, which was first rumoured to be in development in 2022, will be tonally in line with the recent “Ghostbusters” films.

The series is backed by Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps serving as executive producers.

The “Ghostbusters” franchise began in 1984 with the release of the original “Ghostbusters” movie, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

The film starred Bill Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It was followed by a 1989 sequel.

In 2016, a reboot was released in 2016, directed by Paul Feig. The movie featured an all-female team of Ghostbusters, played by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

In 2021, Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, co-wrote and directed “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”, which served as a direct sequel to the original two movies, focusing on a new generation of Ghostbusters while paying homage to the original cast and storyline.

It’s sequel, titled “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire”, came out in theatres in March this year. (PTI)