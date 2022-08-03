Netflix cancels teen vampire series ‘First Kill’

Los Angeles, Aug 3: Streaming platform Netflix has cancelled its teen vampire drama series “First Kill” after season one.

The show, produced by Emma Roberts, starred up-and-coming actors Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis.

According to Deadline, “First Kill” premiered on Netflix in June and had a decent run at the streaming platform.

The show was based on a short story by best-selling author Victoria “V.E” Schwab, who co-wrote the script with Felicia D. Henderson. The story revolved around teenage vampire Juliette and young vampire slayer Calliope.

Henderson also served as showrunner and executive produced alongside creator Schwab as well as Roberts and Karah Preiss. (PTI)