‘Net bowler’ Natarajan becomes first Indian to make international debut in 3 formats on same tour

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Brisbane : Pacer Thangarasu Natarajan, who came to Australia as a net bowler, on Friday became the first Indian cricketer to make his international debut across all three formats during the same tour.
The 29-year-old Tamil Nadu player was one of the rookies named in the playing eleven of the injury-ravaged Indian team against Australia in the fourth and final Test which started here on Friday.
He made his international debut in the third ODI against Australia on December 2 in Canberra, which India won by 13 runs.
Natarajan made an immediate impact by taking two wickets for 70 runs from his 10 overs.
Natarajan then played his part in India’s 2-1 series win in the subsequent three-match T20 International rubber by taking six wickets during the series.
“Welcome to Test cricket … Thangarasu Natarajan becomes the first Indian player to make his International debut across all three formats during the same tour,” the ICC tweeted. (agencies)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR