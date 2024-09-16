Nepal’s PM Oli to raise issue of melting snow, mountain eco-system at UNGA

Kathmandu, Sept 16:

Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Monday that he would draw the world’s attention to the issues of melting snow and rising sea levels at the United Nations General Assembly’s 79th session.

Addressing the House of Representatives about his forthcoming visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly, Oli said he would present Nepal’s clear view on the protection of the human race and the Earth as well as the eco-system of the Himalayas and the oceans at the ‘Summit of the Future’.

Oli on September 20 is embarking on a visit to the US, his first foreign trip after assuming the post of prime minister.

The ‘Summit of the Future’ will be convened at the world body’s headquarters on September 22 and 23.

The summit will produce an inter-governmentally negotiated, action-oriented pact for the future with chapters on sustainable development and financing for development; international peace and security; science, technology and innovation and digital cooperation; youth and future generations; and transforming global governance.

“I will not let the country’s prestige and dignity down during the visit,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said he would inform the UN about the Himalayan nation’s policy not to interfere in other countries’ affairs and not to let others interfere in its internal affairs as per the UN Charter.

“During the UN General Assembly, I will clearly put my views on Nepal’s constitution, democratic values, identity as a sovereign independent nation, justifiable national interest, and international commitment,” Oli said.

Nepal will try to collaborate with the world community on the problems and weaknesses it faces while attempting to attain development and prosperity, Oli said in his address.

“Nepal wants to maintain good neighbourly relations and expect the same from [the neighbouring countries],” Oli stressed.

“We have no enemy and want to maintain friendship with all.” (PTI)