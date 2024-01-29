Nepal wishes to deepen intra-party exchanges, cooperation with China

KATHMANDU, Jan 29 : Nepal has voiced hope for deepening intra-party exchanges and cooperation with China so as to promote an in-depth development of bilateral relations.

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by Sun Haiyan, deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, visited Nepal from January 26?29 at the invitation of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).

The Chinese delegation met with Pushpa Kamal Dahal, chairman of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and prime minister of Nepal, as well as leaders of other main political parties in the country.

In addition, the delegation had exchanges with representatives from think tanks, media outlets, and social organisations and attended a joint consultation conference between the CPC and Nepali political parties.

On these occasions, the Nepali side praised the Nepal-China friendship for its deep roots, reiterated Nepal’s commitment not to allow any anti-China activities on its soil, and voiced hope for deepening intra-party exchanges and cooperation with China so as to promote an in-depth development of bilateral relations. (UNI)