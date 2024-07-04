Nepal PM Dahal’s govt reduced to minority after UML quits coalition, RSP ministers to resign

Kathmandu, July 4 : The government of Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ was on the brink, with all four ministers of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), including party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, deciding to quit the government on Thursday.

The decision of the RSP comes hours after the CPN-UML withdrew support to the government on Wednesday evening.

However, Prime Minister Dahal has steadfastly refused to quit to pave the way for the formation of a new government by the UML and Nepali Congress.

Among those who are resigning today are RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane, who serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister; Dol Prasad Aryal, Minister of Labor and Employment; Sumana Shrestha, Minister of Education, and Birajbhakta Shrestha, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Acting Spokesperson of RSP, Manish Jha, said “All four of our ministers will resign today.”

The resignation of CPN-UML ministers on Wednesday evening triggered significant political changes in Nepal.

UML’s decision to forge a power-sharing deal with the Nepali Congress, ending its alliance with the Maoist Center, has shifted the political dynamics in Nepal.

As a result, PM Dahal’s government now holds a minority status

On Wednesday evening, all ministers representing the UML reached the Official Residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar to inform Prime Minister Dahal about their party’s decision to withdraw support.

The development comes after Prime Minister Dahal rejected calls from both the Nepali Congress (NC) and the UML to step down to facilitate the formation of a new “national consensus” government.

In a sudden twist in national politics, the UML severed its alliance with the Maoist Center and forged a new alliance with the NC on Monday at midnight. The new alliance left Prime Minister Dahal in the minority.

Earlier, a Secretariat meeting of the UML had decided to withdraw support to the government after Prime Minister Dahal snubbed their call to step down and pave the way for the formation of a new government.

As per Article 100 (2), the Prime Minister is required to table a motion in the House of Representatives for a vote of confidence within thirty days if the political party he represents is divided or if a coalition party withdraws its support.

The Prime Minister has to take a vote of confidence within 30 days of the UML’s formal notification of withdrawal of support to the Parliament. (Agencies)