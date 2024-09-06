Nepal lifts ban on TikTok

Kathmandu, Sept 6: Effective Friday, Nepal has lifted the ban on popular social media App TikTok with some pre-conditions.

Nepal had banned TikTok on November 12 last year, arguing that the social networking site was responsible for disturbing social harmony in the country, which invited widespread criticism from the general public.

A notice by Nepal Telecommunication, the government-owned body, said, “This is to notify all the Internet Service Providers and Mobile Service Providers that the ban imposed on TikTok has been withdrawn.”

The notice follows an August 22 cabinet decision that said the ban was lifted with some pre-conditions. (PTI)