NEP Promotes Life-Long Learning, Enables Students To Adapt To Change In Different Sectors: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Jun 22: Stating that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said promotes life-long learning and enables students to adapt to change in different sectors.

NEP 2020 promotes life-long learning and enables students to adapt to change in different sectors. We cannot predict skills that would be required in next 10 years but individuality, independent and Critical Thinking, and Creativity will improve resilience and adaptability,” Sinha said addressing the special convocation of University of Jammu here.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Sinha further said, “It makes them carrier of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories.”

“Urged the students to follow their passion. We have to respect individuality and unique talent hidden within each student,” Sinha said adding that classrooms should inculcate courage, give students the power of independent thinking and inspire them to become a better person and not just a class topper.

“Convocation is the moment of transformation in a student’s life. Stepping into real world is also considered as start of a new mission, a mission to use special knowledge and skills and to contribute in equitable, sustainable growth in building a strong and prosperous India,” said the Lieutenant Governor.

He said that it was a joyous occasion indeed as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar blessed the students at the beginning of their working life. (Agencies)