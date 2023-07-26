NEP creating holistic learning environment: Directors IIM, IIT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 26: Director IIM, Jammu, Professor B S Sahay and Director IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur today said that National Education Policy 2020 was creating a holistic learning environment in the country.

They said this while addressing a joint press conference on the topic ‘Strategic Action Plan for Implementing NEP 2020’ at IIM Old Campus, Jammu, here today. Assistant Commissioner KV Jammu, Anil Kumar; Joint Director PIB & CBC J&K, Ladakh, Gh Abbas; Assistant Director DD, Vivek Pathak and Media & Communications Officer, PIB Jammu, Sheikh Mudasir Amin were also present on the occasion.

Prof Sahay explained that under NEP 2020, students are given increased flexibility and choice of subjects to study, creating a holistic and well-rounded individuals equipped with the 21st century skills. NEP 2020 will create a new system aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education and is laying a particular emphasis on the development of the creative potential of each individual, he added.

Prof Sahay further said that Jammu is the only region in India having three prestigious institutions located here which have been able the start inter-institutional connect in different fields with the inception of NEP 2020 like the Dual Degree Program (B Tech and MBA) with IIT Jammu, MBA in Healthcare and Health Administration with AIIMS Jammu and IIT Jammu and Executive MBA in Corporate Affairs and Management with Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Gurugram.

Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu, while interacting with media said, with the inception of NEP 2020 and the flexibilities provided by it, any B Tech student who has completed his 6 semesters, can join IIT Jammu for final two semesters after meeting the requisite qualification criteria. “This will take place through NCrF’s [National Credit Framework] Academic Bank Criteria of Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) which is a digital or virtual or online store-house of academic credit data base of Higher Education Institution promoting Learner-Centric Education via Seamless Mobility of Learners,” he explained.

Prof Gaur further said that the Centre for Essential Skills (CES) at IIT Jammu keeps on training people from outside IIT Jammu with essential skills like Finance, Technology, Soft-skills, and Language and Life skills and so far, CES has benefited 1000+ individuals from and across the region.

Prof Gaur also informed about the establishment of Sharad Saraf Centre for Ayurved and Indic Studies that is in line with the NEP 2020’s vision for promoting Indian Knowledge System via Teaching, Training, Research, Collaboration, and Awareness Programs.