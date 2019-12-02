NEET 2020 Application Form – Apply from 2nd Dec, Check Documents & Fee

NTA releases the NEET UG 2020 application form from 2nd December 2019. Students can apply for NEET UG through online mode only. NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is the single medical national level entrance test. Admission in MBBS, BDS & other courses (AYUSH) will be done through NEET scores.

Students have to fill their personal, address & educational details in the application. Students intending to purse UG medical courses from abroad are also required to qualify NEET 2020 exam.

The application fee will be Rs. 1500/- for general candidates, Rs. 1400/- for general EWS & OBC-NCL and Rs. 800/- for SC, ST, PwD& Transgender candidates. Fee payment can be done through online mode only using debit/credit card, net banking, UPI & Paytm.

Important Dates

As per the notification released by NTA, the last date to submit the application form will be 31st December 2019. Students can check the official dates from the given below table.

Events Dates Application form release 2nd December 2019 Last date to submit application 31st December 2019 Last date to pay application fee 1st January 2020 Application correction window 15th – 31st January 2020 Admit card release 27th March 2020 Date of exam 3rd May 2020 Declaration of result 4th June 2020

Steps to Apply for NEET

Visit the official website of NTA NEET (ntaneet.nic.in).

Click on “Apply Online for NEET UG 2020” button.

Fill the registration details.

Application number will be generated.

Login and fill complete details in the application form.

Upload scanned images of photograph, signature, left hand thumb impression & 10 th class passing certificate.

class passing certificate. Make fee payment through online mode.

Re-check all the filled details and submit the application.

Some Important Points

From this year, NEET exam is mandatory for admission in MBBS courses offered by JIPMER, AIIMS & other government & private instituions. Students will have to qualify 12th class with physics, chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology& English subjects to apply for NEET.

Students appearing in 12th exams are also eligible to apply. Students must have scored 50% marks for general, 45% marks for PwD& 40% marks for SC & ST candidates. The minimum age limit is 17 years as on 31st December 2019 and the upper age limit will be 25 years. However, candidates above 25 years are provisionally permitted to appear & their candidature will be subject to the result of pending Petitions before the Hon’ble Supreme Court.