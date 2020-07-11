Need to observe personal hygiene, social discipline in public places to prevent spread of COVID: PM

NEW DELHI: Stressing the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places to prevent spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is no room for any complacency in this regard.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the country with Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Member, NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of Government, the PM said, ”We must reiterate the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places. The awareness about Covid should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid. There is no room for any complacency in this regard.’

The Prime Minister, who took stock of the situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states, appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, state and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.

He further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in entire NCR area.

The successful example of surveillance and home based care through ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places.

Mr Modi also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate. (AGENCIES)