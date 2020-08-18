Need to make positive changes on ground, people should not suffer: LG

‘Revisit Grievances Redressal Mechanism’

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 18: Common man should not suffer for getting even simpler services. People have high expectations from the Government and there is need to make positive changes on the ground rather than limiting them to papers only.

These remarks were made by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha during his extensive tour of Ganderbal district where he inaugurated developmental projects; reviewed developmental scenario, inspected ongoing works and met with various public delegations.

He was accompanied by Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to the Lt Governor; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) and Social Welfare Department; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sh. Shafqat Iqbal Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal; Sh. Khalil Ahmad Paswal, SSP Ganderbal; Chief Engineers; HoDs and senior officers.

Giving a push to the Government’s agenda of development and progress, the Lt Governor e-inaugurated 12 completed developmental projects worth Rs 54.57 crore, laid e-foundation stone of 3 projects of public importance costing Rs 2.57 crore. He also inspected ongoing work of widening/ 4 laning of road from Pandach Chowk to Beehama Chowk under CRF costing Rs 20 crore.

During his visit, the Lt Governor took a detailed review of the development scenario of the Ganderbal district and enquired about the progress on various ongoing developmental works undertaken by different departments, besides implementation of several schemes launched by the Central and the UT Government for welfare of the public.

Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal gave a PowerPoint presentation on the overall developmental scenario in the District.

The Lt Governor directed the officers for making dedicated efforts to ensure 100% saturation of Centrally Sponsored and Social Security Schemes. He further directed them to ensure that 100 % payment with Aadhaar linkage is done to benefit the beneficiaries under Social Security Schemes. He asked them to revisit Public Grievance Redressal Mechanism and work with humility so that the public issues can be addressed in true sense. He also called for prioritizing the completion of all pending major projects.

Taking strong note of the slow execution of projects by JKPCC, the Lt Governor directed them to speed up the execution. He also asked the Works Department to ensure that projects do not remain languishing unnecessarily.

The Lt Governor passed necessary directions for the mandatory payment under MGNREGA within 15 days. He directed the Deputy Commissioner for 100% coverage of the Pre- Matric & Post Matric Scholarship in a time-bound manner.

The Lt Governor further called for increasing the coverage under PM KISAN and PMSYM so that the maximum beneficiaries can reap the benefits out of these schemes.

Carrying forward the Government’s Public outreach programme to take stock of the public issues and their developmental needs, the Lt Governor met with various delegations at Ganderbal and Kangan including BDC Chairpersons, Sarpanches, Pahari speaking people, representatives of Gujjar-Bakerwal Community and Pithoos working enroute Shree Amarnath ji Yatra, Senior citizens, Transporters, Traders federation, Fruit and vegetable growers, Students’ representatives, Sportspersons, Shia Muslims organization, Social and political activists and took stock of their concerning issues and developmental needs of the area.

While interacting with the members of the delegations, the Lt Governor observed that equitable development of all the regions and all the sections of the society is the focus area of the Government.

On being apprised of the issue of facing difficulty in obtaining the Domicile Certificates, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers for ensuring hassle free issuance of the certificates for PRC holders and simplifying the issuance process so that people do not suffer in this regard.

The members of the delegations also put forth various issues and grievances pertaining to accommodation and security of PRIs; augmentation of roads & drinking water facilities; effective Solid Waste Management; languishing PMGSY road in Gund Block; Political reservation for Gujjar- Bakerwal community; implementation of Forest Rights Act for welfare of tribal community; Hostels for Pahari students; problems faced by Pithoos; issues concerning KCC guarantees; start of 93 MW HEP on Nallah Sindh etc.

The Lt Governor assured them that their projected issues would be analysed and the issues requiring immediate attention would be taken up for redressal immediately. Others requiring planning and long term working schedules would also be examined at taken up on merit, within available resources.

The Lt Governor also made onsite inspection of various projects at Kangan including Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) under Centrally Sponsored Scheme, NHM costing Rs 27.5 crore with capacity of 46 beds; Construction of Class Rooms and Labs for Government Degree College (6 Class Rooms and 01 Psychology Lab), under languishing, costing Rs 4.8 crore and Construction of 75 Bedded Girls Hostel at Government Degree College under RUSA at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

The Lt Governor set a timeline for the completion of Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) before November 2020. He further directed for completion of Construction of 75 Bedded Girls Hostel at Government Degree College by December 2020.

Later, the Lt Governor paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple and prayed for peace and prosperity in J&K and well-being of its people.