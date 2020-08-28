Need to have effective, sensitive security system for all: PM

NEW DELHI: The emphasis of the Government is to have a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that can inspire a sense of safety among all sections of the society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He said this in a message on the 50th raising day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD). The Prime Minister’s message was read during a webinar event held at the Union Home Ministry in North Block here that was attended by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

The BPRD was raised this day in 1970 and it works as a policing think tank under the Ministry. (AGENCIES)