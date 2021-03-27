Need Jammu Declaration

Anil Anand

Should Jammu region has an all encompassing new narrative focused on its socio-politico-economic empowerment? Should such a narrative be a broad-based mechanism focusing simultaneously on achieving broader unity of Jammu and Kashmir or view Jammu as some kind of a separate entity?

There are no two views that Jammu the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir does need a new narrative. In fact Jammu till date has no narrative at all but only stray demands voiced over the decades for either removing regional imbalance, or altogether creating a separate state without offering any clear cut vision in terms of size and sustainability. What made the matter worst was that there has been no force to consistently bring this narrative on ground. Such demand had been a seasonal-electoral drama and nothing else.

Yes, there is a need for a new narrative more so in the backdrop of fast changing geo-political scenario where the erstwhile state stands demoted and divided into two Union Territories with Ladakh going its own way. These developments have not so far done any good to Jammu in terms of its overall empowerment notwithstanding the tall promises made at the time of affecting the change.

In this background it becomes more relevant to talk about a narrative which necessarily should be unitary in nature, with focus on Jammu region’s empowerment but unifying in character. The premise should be that only a strong Jammu region which has been under constant onslaught and ignored by successive governments, could pave way for a strong Jammu and Kashmir. In turn a strong Jammu and Kashmir is an imperative to thwart the hostile plan hatched from across the border.

The idea of a new Jammu narrative had in fact germinated the day the now almost defunct Gupkar Declaration took shape in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4, 2019 with a limited aim to oppose the Centre’s move at abrogating the Article 370 which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the brainwave of six Kashmir-centric political parties and created a strong impression that Jammu has been taken for granted as it was some kind of dominion having surrendered all its rights.

So, should there be a Jammu declaration based on the urges and aspirations of people of the region? Should it be a counter to Gupkar declaration which in any case has been killed by its originators?

The answer to first question is in the affirmative as through such a declaration arrived at after consultations with all the stakeholders in the region, Jammu should have its own narrative that its representatives could forward in public forums, media, and as and when consultations for granting their rights and removing regional disparity happen. The answer to second question is in the negative, as firstly Gupkar declaration came into being without broad based consultations, had limited purpose and secondly it has already been made redundant by its authors. It would be naive to say that it had no relevance as entire political spectrum of the Valley was behind it, but only to lose the relevance ultimately.

In reaction to the snatching of statehood 20 political parties and social groups of Jammu did hurriedly come together to issue a statement demanding the state status back for Jammu and Kashmir. They did term it as Jammu declaration but it also had a limited purpose with no futuristic vision or intent to that direction.

There are bound to be diverse views on what the new narrative should be and it should be taken as part of a healthy democratic process which could be thrashed out through debate and discussions. But the solid prerequisite should be to lay a strong foundation on which the edifice of this narrative/declaration could be built.

That lies in the secular ethos of Jammu region’s culture which of course has been under threat over the decades. As the term Kashmiriyat is considered a descriptive and binding factor for Kashmir or Kashmiris irrespective of religion, the terms Dogra and Duggar have a similar status in Jammu as these denote no religious affiliation, caste or creed. It is another matter that term Dogra is other misunderstood or not understood at all.

The three key personalities from Jammu region, and many others as well, who understood and propagated the Dogra spirit and meaning of Dogra/ Duggar are Dr Karan Singh, Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Mr Girdhari Lal Dogra. The three leading lights have contributed in different ways but for a common goal of strengthening the plurality of Jammu region under the Dogra umbrella.

They might be speaking different languages but anyone living in the region can call himself/herself a Dogra which in fact is the identity of the region as Kashmiriyat or Kashmiri is that of people of Kashmir. So term Dogra did not notify the Brahminical identity of the two eminent Dogras of their time but much more than that.

Dr Singh is an international celebrity who has used the might of his thought and Dogra lineage to explain its ethos. Pandit Prem Nath Dogra who became national president of the erstwhile avtar of BJP, the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), took the title Dogra to the national levels. His first protégé for whom he vacated his Jammu (east) assembly seat and ensured his victory, was none other than Sheikh Abdur Rehman at a time when no Muslim was attracted towards the BJS. The latter an octogenarian, is still active in politics and considers Panditji as his political guru.

And so did Mr Girdhari Lal Dogra who remained finance minister of Jammu and Kashmir for nearly three decades and then two-term Member of Lok Sabha and was more famous in J &K and outside as “Dogra sahib”. While Pandit Prem Nath Dogra and Mr Girdhari Lal Dogra are no more, and Dr Karan Singh still the tallest Dogra in existence, the thinking and philosophy, notwithstanding their political ideology, of these three leaders should become the guiding light for developing the new narrative.

The new narrative or the Jammu Declaration reflecting the region’s aspirations should have in its core, apart from addressing the urges and aspirations of the people and demand their just rights, the strong will to work for a harmonious society. It is a must to defeat the evil designs of those with separatist mindset or itching to create disharmony in the region in the name of religion.

Currently there is a trust deficit among various constituents of Jammu region which unfortunately is being further fomented for narrow political gains. No effort through the Jammu Declaration at empowerment of the region would succeed on ground unless the new narrative also focuses on arresting this trust.

The other simultaneous effort through this Declaration, and which should be emulated by Kashmir through similar efforts, should be to remove distrust between the two regions. A strong and cohesive Jammu and Kashmir is in the best interest of its people, and in turn would serve the national interest in a much more effective manner.

