Nearly 3,000 Eye Flu Cases In Jammu In One Week

Jammu, Jul 31: Jammu has witnessed a sudden rise in cases of conjunctivitis, commonly known as eye flu, with nearly 3,000 infections reported in just over a week, officials said on Monday.

Doctors are advising the infected patients to isolate themselves at home and avoid public places.

“Nearly 3,000 cases of eye flu have been reported in Jammu over the past one week. At least 200 to 250 patients with eye flu symptoms visit the outpatient department (OPD) daily. Out of them, 70 to 80 percent are confirmed conjunctivitis cases,” Head, Department of Ophthalmology, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Prof Ashok Sharma said.

“The transmission has to be broken. Those infected should self isolate themselves. They should not visit public places,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jammu, Harbkash Singh eye flu cases are common during the monsoon season.

He said the symptoms include redness, itching, watery eyes. (Agencies)