NDA will remain united and return to power in Bihar : Nadda

PATNA: BJP president J P Nadda today sought to rubbish all speculations over any possibility of break-up in NDA, saying it is united like rock and would return to power in Bihar in 2020 Assembly elections under leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who performed well and changed the face of the state in last 15 years. Mr Nadda, after inaugurating newly constructed BJP offices in 11 districts through video conferencing, said that some parties were trying to create split in NDA but they would not succeed in their attempt as NDA was strong and united like rock. BJP and JD(U) were in very cordial relation with each other and there was no question of both the parties parting ways, he added.

“NDA will return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after 2020 Assembly elections”, BJP president said adding that NDA was set to retain power and all its workers should work hard with resources at their disposal to ensure its splendid victory. There were altogether 2,500 political parties in country and 59 political parties had been recognised by Election Commision as state level parties while 7 parties had been accorded the status of national party, he added. “Most of the state level parties and Congress were centred around one family and no worker in such parties can even think of attaining the higher position of president”, Mr Nadda said adding that BJP had given opportunity to workers to rise to the highest level with their hard work and dedication. People were fed up with parties having dominance of one family and they would lose their existence in days ahead, he felt.

“Chief Minister Mr Kumar performed well as head of NDA government during the last 15 years, particularly in last 5 years which helped in changing the face of Bihar as qualitative change was visible in all sectors in the state”, Mr Nadda said adding what had been the condition of roads and power in 15 years long regime of RJD, was known to all.

With good road condition, a person could now reach Patna from Bettiah in just 5 hours, he pointed out.The BJP president said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended all assistance to Bihar for accelerating the pace of development.

Thousands of crores of rupees had been made available to Bihar for spending it to improve the scenario in all sectors particularly road and power. Bihar had changed completely from what the state was in RJD regime, he noted.

Mr Nadda said that Congress had been given opportunities on two occasions to form the government with absolute majority on its own but the party did not bother to take steps for scrapping article 370 of the constitution giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. No one had ever thought that article 370 could be scrapped but Prime Minister Mr Modi had displayed his guts that decision could be taken in national interest in one stroke, he pointed out. “With scrapping of article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has now come into main stream of the country as people of this state are getting benefits of various schemes which they did not get earlier as article 370 proved to be obstacles” BJP chief said adding that people of Jammu and Kashmir were feeling happy after scrapping of article 370. (AGENCIES)