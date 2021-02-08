NCW Chairperson, members of APSCC, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The Chairperson discussed with the Lt Governor about various social welfare programs for women, besides the functioning of One Stop Centres for women in Jammu and Kashmir and coordination of police for providing special help to women. Mission Director ICPS, Shabnam Kamili also accompanied the Chairperson, National Commission for Women.

The Lt Governor observed that the Government is committed to empowering the women by ensuring safety, equal opportunities and participation in all spheres of life.

Meanwhile, several delegations including members of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) and President JKWP called on Lieutenant Governor.

A six-member delegation of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) led by its Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to the welfare of Sikh community living in J&K, including the extension of the National Commission for Minorities Act to Jammu & Kashmir for the benefit of minority communities and a special job package for Sikh youth.

Similarly, political activist and President, Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Mir Junaid also called on Lt Governor and highlighted various important political and developmental issues related to the welfare of the marginalized and underprivileged sections of the society.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegations and assured that all the genuine issues would be addressed meticulously.

He reassured that the UT administration is dedicated to equitable development and welfare of all sections of the society without discrimination.

He urged the members of the delegations to continue working towards promoting the welfare of the people

Meanwhile, a student namely Aayaat from Pampore also called on the Lt Governor and put forth various issues confronted by students like her.

The Lt Governor listened to all the issues and assured that all concerns with regard to students will be looked into on priority. He also wished her all the best for the future.

National President, NSUI, Neeraj Kundan also called on the Lt Governor and put forth several welfare issues of youth. He also expressed his gratitude towards the Lt Governor for restoration of 4G internet services.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the NSUI President, observed that the UT Government with its various flagship programs is taking concrete steps for the overall development of the youth of J&K.