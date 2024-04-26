NEW DELHI, Apr 26: The apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Election Commission to initiate a probe into the alleged use of schoolgoing children for election campaigning by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti in the Rajouri-Anantnag parliamentary constituency.
The action followed a report received by the Commission indicating that children were involved in political activities related to Mufti’s campaign.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a communication addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar raised concerns about the potential violation of election guidelines and the Model Code of Conduct by Mufti. (Agencies)
NCPCR Seeks Probe Against Use Of School Children In Election Campaign By Mufti
