NCCD’s Innovative Cold Chain Conclave Paves The Way For Jammu And Kashmir’s Economic Growth

New Delhi, Sept 25: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, led by the National Center for Cold Chain Development (NCCD), has once again demonstrated its commitment to educating cold chain stakeholders across the nation.

The recent India Cold Chain Conclave held in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on September 20 was a resounding success, bringing together approximately 400 delegates and prominent dignitaries.

The event was graced by esteemed figures including Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta and Advisor to Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar. The conclave provided a platform for constructive discussions and knowledge sharing, read the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare press release.

Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta commended the decision to host the conclave in Srinagar and emphasized the need to increase the capacity of Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores in the valley for the benefit of growers.

Advisor to Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar highlighted the event’s significance and extended full support to farmers, growers, and cold chain enterprises, read the press release.

Priya Ranjan, Joint Secretary (Horticulture), Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, emphasized the importance of sustainable cold chain development in the Himalayan region.

He discussed NCCD’s role in advancing the cold chain sector with a focus on energy, technology, and climate, which would open up investment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The urgency of addressing climate change concerns and mitigating the environmental impact of conventional refrigerants was stressed. Asheesh Fotedar, chief operating officer (COO) of NCCD, highlighted NCCD’s relentless efforts in cold chain development and its crucial role in the sustainable development of the region’s cold chain infrastructure.

During the conclave, delegates had the opportunity to visit the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC) at Pampore, which offers infrastructure for the benefit of farmers. The visit was a testament to the government’s commitment to the holistic development of the saffron sector, read the press release.

In a hands-on approach, Director Horticulture, Priya Ranjan, and Asheesh Fotedar visited IGC-Lassipora, a major hub of modern Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores in South Asia. Their visit showcased the tangible impact of their initiatives.

The Directorate of Horticulture, represented by Mir, along with Priya Ranjan and Asheesh Fotedar, expressed their gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Processing and Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) for its invaluable support to the 1st India Cold Chain Conclave – Himalayan Chapter, read the press release.

They recognized the collective vision for sustainable cold chain development in the valley, signifying hope for a brighter and more environmentally conscious future.

Asheesh Fotedar reiterated NCCD’s commitment to providing unwavering support and technical assistance to cold chain stakeholders, ensuring the continued growth of the sector in the region, read the release.

The JKPICCA president, Majid Wafai, and other local entrepreneurs praised NCCD for bringing a National Level Conference to the Kashmir valley.

They commended the inclusion of international speakers, financial institutions, energy specialists, and more, putting the valley’s CA stores on the international map. The president of JKPICCA requested that this event become a yearly occurrence in Kashmir for the benefit of local farmers and growers, read the release.

COO NCCD assured that NCCD is dedicated to creating awareness and would consider the request, keeping in mind the benefits to local farmers, growers, and NCCD’s vision of an energy-efficient and climate-friendly industry.

The conclave’s success was a result of collaboration with key partners, including JKPICCA, the Directorate of Horticulture, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), and Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE).

This collective effort underscores the growing recognition of sustainable cold chain development in India’s economic landscape. (Agencies)