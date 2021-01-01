NCC bags orders worth Rs 8,980 cr in December

New Delhi, Jan 1: Infrastructure firm NCC on Friday said it has received 15 new orders worth Rs 8,980 crore in December from government agencies.

“NCC has received fifteen new orders totaling to Rs 8,980 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of December, 2020,” the company said in a BSE filing.

These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the company added.

(PTI)