NCC bags orders worth Rs 2055 crore in June, 2023

Hyderabad, July 1: Hyderabad-based NCC Limited ( formerly Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited) on Saturday announced it has received new ordersof Rs 2055 crore, excluding GST , in the month of June this year.

Out of these orders two orders valuing Rs 1335 crores relating to Building Division, one order valuing Rs 720 Crores relating to Electrical Division, the company Managing Director AAV Ranga Raju said in a release here.

These orders are received from Private and State government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the release added.

(UNI)