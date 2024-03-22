NC to announce LS candidates after Eid: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Mar 21: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that announcement of candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls will be made after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Abdullah told reporters here that the party would reveal the names of its candidates at an appropriate time. “We will announce our candidates at the right time. Voting is to be held in the third, fourth and fifth phases in our constituencies. There is still plenty of time. Let us celebrate Eid first,” he said.

Click here to watch video

Omar accused the BJP of hypocrisy, pointing to its alliances with dynastic political families such as Chirag Paswan in Bihar and recent meetings between senior BJP leaders and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.

He questioned whether these actions did not amount to nepotism or family politics. “BJP has no problem with dynastic families. They have a problem with families who oppose them. And I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP,” he added.

On former BJP leader Chaudhary Lal Singh’s return to the Congress, Abdullah refrained from comments, stating that it was an internal matter of the party.