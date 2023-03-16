NC, PDP, Congress Delegation Meets Election Commission, Demands Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

NEW DELHI, Mar 16: A delegation of National Conference, Peoples’ Democratic Party along with Congress met the Election Commission of India to demand elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Veteran leaders Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Pramod Tiwari, and Naseer Hussain will be the part of the delegation.

After the meeting, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that the poll body has assured to look into this matter and added, “it’s unfortunate that a State which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic government in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Prior to the meeting, speaking to reporters, Abdullah said that 13 parties from Jammu and Kashmir held a meeting here today and agreed that the statehood of J&K should be restored.

“We all are together on the issue of why elections are not being held in J&K when the situation has normalised,” he added.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also said that they have agreed on the issue of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood. “We all are ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of J&K and to give them assurance,” Pawar told reporters in the national capital.