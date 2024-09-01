NC-Congress alliance bound to fail in J&K: Tarun Chugh

Abdullah shedding crocodile tears

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National general secretary and In-Charge Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, today called the alliance between National Conference (NC) and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir is bound to fail as it did in the parliament elections earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference here, Chugh said that the alliance between the two parties is an expired injection, which failed in the recent Lok Sabha elections and is bound to fail in the Assembly elections as well.

Chugh while hitting out at NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that those who have been supporting Pakistan and have always tried to divide people, are now seeking votes in the name of unity.

“Those who have been supporting Pakistan and have always tried to create a division among people, are now seeking votes in the name of unity,” he added.

The BJP leader said those who used the J&K Assembly just for talking about autonomy are “now talking about unity” and asked, “How dual faced is this.

Chugh said Abdullah’s remarks on unity in the country was a “filmy drama” and that he was “shedding crocodile tears” at the time of elections.

The BJP leader said while his party talks of development of J&K, the NC is “trying to push J&K back to stone-pelting and violence”.

“They want to push back J&K to the dark era by replacing laptops and mobiles with stones. They want to turn Kashmir which is now a tourism capital back to terrorism capital,” he added.

The BJP leader said the party will contest the Assembly polls with its full might without any alliance and the NC will get a befitting reply from the people of J&K.

He also accused the NC of trying to snatch reservation rights from Gujjars, Bakaarwals and Paharis.

Chugh said the NC’s manifesto for the Assembly polls is a “tale of lies”. “On one hand, Omar Abdullah is saying he will restore Articles 370 and 35A, but on the otherhand, his father is saying it will take 100 years. What is this?” he added.

Reacting to the visit of Rahul Gandhi to J&K in the first week of September, the BJP leader said he had not visited J&K for the past 50 years, but it is now becoming possible only after the BJP Government ensured peace here.

“He takes photos while relishing ice cream. This is a certificate for the good work,” he added.