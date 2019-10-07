Navratra festival concludes with immersion of Saakh in rivers

About 1.95 lakh devotees throng Bawe Wali Mata temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: While all the Maa Durga temples were agog with religious festivities on the holy festival Maha Navmi today, the nine -day long Navratra festival culminated across the Jammu region today with immersion of Saakh in various rivers as well as canals and also with solemnization of Maha Yagyas.

Click here to watch video

Heavy rush of devotees was seen in holy temple of Bawe Wali Mata where thousands of devotees drawn from different parts of Jammu city and its outskirts were seen in long queues waiting from early in the morning till late in the evening for the darshan.

According to official reports 20,000 pilgrims performed darshan in the temple till 7 pm this evening and hundreds were still waiting in queues for darshan while during the nine day long festival 1,95,000 pilgrims visited the shrine and paid their obeisance to Goddess.

The authorities and Temple Management Committee had made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the holy shrine during the festival days.

Large number of pilgrims also thronged the other temples of Goddess Durga in other parts of the city on the Maha Navmi today to perform darshan and offer prayers.

Reports reaching here said that 15,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of Jammu region and neighboring States of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi visited holy Chichi Mata temple on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway in Samba to pay their obeisance on the occasion of Maha Navmi. During last nine days 60,000 pilgrims paid obeisance in the holy temple.

In addition to it hundreds of devotees also visited Maha Kali Temple in Samba on the occasion of Durga Navmi today and participated in special religious function held there. Besides, paying their obeisance to deity, the devotees prayed for human prosperity and peace in J&K.

Reports reaching here said that about 1.30 lakh pilgrims visited various shrines of Goddess Durga in Kathua district during the Navratra festival. About 30,000 pilgrims visited the holy shrines of Joday Wali Mata and Dola Wali Mata shrines in Bani tehsil of Kathua district during the last nine days while 5,000 pilgrims visited these shrines on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navmi today.

As per reports 2000 pilgrims visited holy temple of Mata Sukrala in Billawar tehsil of the district today while 32,000 pilgrims visited this shine during last nine days of Navratra festival. Highest rush of pilgrims was witnessed in the Jasrota Fort in Raj Bagh, Kathua housing the holy temple of Mata Maha Kali where 50,000 pilgrims thronged during Navratra festival. Out of this, 15,000 pilgrims drawn from different areas of Kathua and Samba districts thronged the holy temple today.

About 10,000 pilgrims thronged the Sundri Bala Temple in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district during the nine -day long festival out of which 1000 pilgrims paid obeisance to Goddess in the holy temple today while 10,000 pilgrims paid obeisance in the Nagri Parole Temple of Goddess during the festival days out of which 5500 pilgrims visited the shrine today on the occasion of Maha Navmi and participated in special prayers there.

Meanwhile, nine day long Navratra festival concluded with immersion of Saakh in various rivers and canals in Jammu region. There was a huge rush of devotees on Tawi bank near Bikram Chowk and Harki Pouri Bawe where large number of devotees gathered from different parts of the city early in the morning to immerse the Saakh after performing Kanjak Poojan. Besides, heavy rush of devotees was seen on the bank of Ranbir Cabal right from Akhnoor to R S Pura, banks of river Basanter in Samba, river Ujh in Hiranagar tehsil, river Ravi and Kathua canal in Kathua district, Devika In Udhampur and river Chenab in Ramban, Reasi, Akhnoor and Marh area where large number of devotees thronged to immerse the Saakh which was sown in their houses on the first day of Navratra and worshiped during the nine days of the festival.

In addition to it, the nine -day long Durga Pooja and Hawans also culminated in various Ashrams and Sansthas on Maha Navmi today. The nine -day long spiritual activity on the auspicious days of Navratra also concluded at Bhagawaan Gopinathji Ashram, Udheywala Bohri today. The religious function was organized by Bhagawaan Gopinathji Trust which was attended by hundreds of devotees daily.

The spiritual activities were held in the Ashram daily from 4-30 am to 7-30 am for invoking the blessings of Mother Goddess during which over three crore Mantras were recited. The Hawan was also performed which started yesterday evening and culminated with Puranahuti this afternoon. This was followed by serving of prasad to devotee.

Maha Navmi was also celebrated today at Geeta Satsang Ashram Muthi with great religious fervor and gaiety. A large number of devotees of Swami Kumar Ji attended the function. Swami Ji while giving religious discourses highlighted the significance of nine days of Navratra festival. The Pushp Archana was also performed by Swami Ji and devotees. A galaxy of saints and scholars attended the function.

The celebration of nine -day long Navratra festival culminated at Sharika Peeth Sanstha Subash Nagar here with performance of Push Archana and Samohik Puja. The function was organised by the Sanstha and Durga Sapthshati was recited every day. The function was led by vice president of the Sanstha S P Zutshi in which large number of participated.

President of the Sanstha, M K Jalali said Sanstha is holding nine day long functions on both the Navratras in the shrine to pray for the peace and prosperity of mankind as a whole. He said special prayers were held for welfare of the community and nation as a whole.

On the occasion of Maha Navmi a Maha Yagya was performed at Thalwal Phallain Mandal Deviangan by Mata Badarkali Asthapan Trust, Wadipora Handwara on the occasion of auspicious Maha Navmi today in which hundreds of devotees participated and prayed for universal peace and brotherhood. The function was also held at Deviangan Mata Bhadarkali Asthapan, Wadipra Handwara Kashmir in which hundreds of devotees also took part. The Mata Bhaderkali Asthapan Trust has purchased a large chunk of land and is developing a multipurpose community centre at Thalwal Phallain Mandal Jammu for the benefit of general public, a handout of the Asthapan Trust said.