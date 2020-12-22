Navin assesses availability of petroleum derived spray oils in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmer’s Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today convened a meeting to assess and discuss the permission and supply availability of petroleum derived spray oils in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Director Horticulture and Director Agriculture, Kashmir through video conferencing while Director Horticulture and Director Agriculture, Jammu, Director Research SKUAST, Kashmir, Managing Director JKHPMC, Nodal Officer, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, J&K besides representative of concerned oil companies, senior officers of Horticulture and Agriculture attended the meeting here.

Principal Secretary, while reviewing supply and availability of pesticides and insecticides for the upcoming Horticulture, Agriculture season, asked all the stakeholders to work completely as per the prescribed guidelines of Central Insecticide Act. He said that all the suppliers, registered with the Central Insecticide Board, have to comply with all quality parameters before supplying the pesticide, insecticide to J&K.

Navin Kumar instructed the Director SKUAST to take up random sampling of supplied insecticides and pesticides from the market to check their quality. He also asked the Director Law enforcement to contribute his part in this regard and ensure that pesticides and insecticides of those companies which are not registered with the Central Pesticide Board are not used in the UT.

He asked the representatives of various companies to register themselves with the Central Insecticide Board for supply of their product in J&K. He instructed the Director Law Enforcement for re-testing of the tested products from the Central Lab Faridabad also to ensure supply of only standard insecticides and pesticides in J&K.