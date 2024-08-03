Nature makes life beautiful

Wonderful, joyful and blissful, Nature makes the life beautiful

Let us unite and conserve the natural resources and curb the

environmentally opposite working forces

Trees are our basic need and not to cut them for personal greed

Let us have a healthy vision and plant a tree as best is the season

Because trees provide us healthy atmosphere with plenty of oxygen

Pollution increasing at an alarming rate, smoke and dust as we hate

Resulting of the pollution into global warming is really alarming

Only solution to control the pollution is planting of the more and more trees to make the environment pollution free

Trees are the primary source of rain, cutting them results into long term pain.

If they are conserved, a happy and healthy life can be observed

Over short distances we may walk, a bicycle ride can make the mark

Using pollution free travel modes, automobiles can be kept off the road

Not to litter and no use of polythene, will keep the environment healthy and clean

To make the flora and fauna to take a boom, we need to work for a lush green environmental blooms and enjoy the chirping of the birds like soothing music tunes.

Today we all take a resolve for a healthy environment to evolve

If every Indian plants one tree if not more, it will make one hundred and forty crores and together we will win over the pollution to the core to make our environment as healthy as never before

And then life will turn into wonderful, joyful and blissful

Because, the Nature makes life beautiful

Lieutenant Colonel Balwant Singh (Retd)

O ICARUS

“What a beautifully terrible thing

To have fallen in love

With the golden of the sun.

Like Icarus,

Who knew he shouldn’t have,

When he flew with wax wings

And tried to feel it’s burning touch.

To try,

And touch the gods.

But his wings couldn’t hold

Caught aflame.

And his body flung back laughing to the wind,

he became

The boy who flew too close to the sun…

Let him fall

Into the arms of the sea.

It’s colder there,

But it will set him free.

And Apollo, sunken in his grief

Holds the boy in his arms,

And says to thee

“What a terribly beautiful thing

To have gone,

But finally be held by the sun.”

Aadhya Gupta