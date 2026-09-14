Natrang stages play ‘Prem Visheshagya’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Theatre group ‘Natrang’ here today staged play ‘Prem Visheshagya’, written by the celebrated Hindi writer and satirist, Harishankar Parsai.

Speaking about the playwright, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur said that Harishankar Parsai, a recipient of prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award, made an immense contribution to Hindi literature, particularly through his incisive and socially relevant satire.

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The play was directed by Neeraj Kant, who also designed and executed the lights.

‘Prem Visheshagya’ takes a humorous look at a generation increasingly fascinated by the idea of romantic love, often to the extent of making extreme sacrifices in its name.

At the centre of the story is a self-styled ‘Love Guru’, who runs a clinic claiming to be the ultimate destination for people struggling with matters of heart.

A young woman approaches the Love Guru seeking help to get rid of a modern-day ‘Majnu’, who has sacrificed everything for her. While attempting to resolve her problem, the Love Guru himself falls in love with her.

Actors who performed in the play were Pawan Verma, Mihir Gujral, Adesh Dhar, Damini Thakur and Lal Mohd, presentations were done by Vanshika Salathia and the show was coordinated by Aryan Sharma.