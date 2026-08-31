Natrang stages play ‘Kafan’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Theatre group 'Natrang' here today staged play 'Kafan' based on the theatrical adaptation of Munshi Prem Chand's celebrated short story 'Kafan'.

The play was directed by Neeraj Kant.

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On this occasion, Natrang Director, Balwant Thakur said that Kafan is a sharp and poignant satire on degradation of human values.

Before the start of the play, the Natrang family observed a two-minute silence in memory of eminent Indian theatre personality Satish Anand, who passed away yesterday following a brief illness.

The play 'Kafan' revolves around Ghisu and Madhav, a father and son who work as labourers in a village and live in extreme poverty.

Madhav's wife is in final stages of pregnancy and needs medical attention, which the poor family is unable to afford. As she cries in unbearable pain, Ghisu and Madhav remain helpless spectators. Eventually, she dies during childbirth, leaving the father and the son to confront an even deeper crisis.

With no money or means to perform her last rites, they approached the villagers for financial assistance and collected enough money to purchase a shroud.

However, when it comes to buy the shroud, Ghisu and Madhav abandoned the idea and spend the donated money on liquor instead. To ease their guilt, they rationalise their decision by convincing themselves that a dead woman has no use for a piece of cloth and that what she needs is only blessings.

Natrang actors who performed in the play were Pawan Verma, Kushal Bhat, Aryan Sharma, Aadesh Dhar and Narinder Verma; lights were designed and executed by Neeraj Kant and music by Pawan Verma.