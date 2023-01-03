NATO to hold meeting of military committee from Jan 18-19

Moscow, Jan 3: NATO said that it would hold the Military Chiefs of Defense Meeting from January 18-19 to discuss Ukraine and the bloc’s military capabilities among other things.

“NATO’s highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 18-19 January 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence and their counterparts from Invitees Finland and Sweden,” the bloc said in a statement, adding that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the Committee at the first session.

According to the statement, the committee will discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the acceleration of the implementation of NATO’s Warfighting Capstone Concept and the Warfare Development Agenda, and NATO’s military capabilities and ability to defend the bloc.

“The first session of the second day will see the Chiefs of Defence meet with their Kosovo Force (KFOR) operational partners Armenia, Austria, Finland, Ireland, Moldova, Sweden, Switzerland, and Ukraine. The discussions will concentrate on the situation on the ground, the security environment, and KFOR’s mission,” the statement added.

The Committee will also discuss NATO’s mission in Iraq with Sweden, Finland, and Australia, the statement added.

(UNI)