NATO puts over 500,000 soldiers on high alert

BRUSSLES, July 22 : More than 500,000 NATO military personnel are currently on high alert, NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah.

“Since 2014, NATO has undergone the most significant transformation in our collective defense in a generation. We have put in place the most comprehensive defense plans since the Cold War, with currently more than 500,000 troops at high readiness,” Dakhlallah told CNN on Sunday.

NATO leaders confirmed in the Washington Summit Declaration released on Wednesday that Ukraine was on an “irreversible path” into NATO. The joint statement outlined the alliance’s efforts to isolate Russia, bolster security on the eastern flank and increase military assistance for Ukraine.

(UNI)