National Voters Day: PM Modi lauds EC, India’s electoral process at BJP’s workers meet

New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while interacting with members of the Bharatiya Janata Party lauded Election Commission and said that India’s electoral process has set a benchmark for various counties.

“India is one of the countries where the Election Commission (EC) can issue notices to people and transfer officials. Our EC and electoral process set a benchmark for various countries,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi’s remark on the election commission comes on the same day as India celebrates National Voters Day.

PM Modi is interacting with panna samiti members from Gujarat on audio via the NaMo app.

According to BJP, PM will be interacting with party members all across the country today. (AGENCIES)