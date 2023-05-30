National Secy Mahamana Malaviya Mission, KCCI delegation call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 30: K.K. Parashar, National Secretary Mahamana Malaviya Mission and representative of Paytm Foundation, New Delhi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan today.

Parashar discussed with the Lt Governor various welfare initiatives being run by his organisation in Jammu Kashmir. He apprised the Lt Governor on the upcoming programmes including distribution of laptops to students, Oxygen plant at Kathua, and an MoU for Digital literacy and IT sector development between J&K Government and the Paytm Foundation.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of Sh Parashar and assured him of all the support from the UT administration.

Earlier, a delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by its president Javid Ahmad Tenga met the Lt Governor and discussed matters relating to Industries & Commerce; investment and growth in various sectors including Education, Hospitality, Food processing, and crop insurance for Horticulture Sector.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation of appropriate action and redressal of the genuine demands put forth by them.