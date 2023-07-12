National President BJP Minority Morcha calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 12: Jamal Siddiqui, National President, BJP Minority Morcha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Jamal Siddiqui discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance and development scenario of UT of Jammu Kashmir.

Executive members of BJP Minority Morcha were also present during the meeting.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Gandhi Global Family led by its President Padma Shri Dr SP Varma called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.