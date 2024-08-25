National president BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan addressing a meeting of party’s Mahila Morcha at Jammu on Sunday. By Daily Excelsior - August 25, 2024 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinTelegramEmailTumblrReddItPrintKoo National president BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan addressing a meeting of party’s Mahila Morcha at Jammu on Sunday. National president BJP Mahila Morcha Vanathi Srinivasan addressing a meeting of party’s Mahila Morcha at Jammu on Sunday. Follow our WhatsApp channel