National Pharmacovigilance Week starts in GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 18: The National Pharmacovigilance (Drug Safety) Week, under National Programme on Drug Safety of Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, commenced today at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu.

Dr Yash Pal Sharma, Director Coordination, New Medical Colleges, Nursing and Paramedical Colleges of J&K, inaugurated the proceedings of the week-long activities with release of balloons and leading the walkathon march for patients’ awareness on drug safety as chief guest. Lotika Khajuria (State Drug Controller, J&K) was the guest of honour. This was followed by CME on Drug and Patient Safety, organized by the Department of Pharmacology ADRM Centre, GMC Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yash Pal Sharma said that ADRM Centres have been made operational at old and new medical colleges of the UT. He informed that another new programme started by IPC Metiro-Vigllance Programme of India dealing with safety of devises and equipment has been now the part of every old and new medical college of J&K.

Lotika Khajuria, in her address, said that Pharmacovigilance which deals with drug safety and patient safety issues also helps in promoting rational use of medicines across various disciplines of medicines. She said that creating awareness among doctors and health care professional about such programme will strengthen the cause and objective of this National Programme.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta (Principal Dean, GMC Jammu), Dr Seema Gupta (Professor and HoD Pharmacology) and Dr Vishal Tandon (In-charge ADRM Centre) said that conducting such an important scientific event for the benefit of faculty, doctors, graduate and postgraduate students which will go long way in generating sense of responsibility and commitment in rational drug prescription.

Dr Seema Gupta deliberated on patient/drug safety in the CME while Dr Shabnam Choudhary (senior most professor of the Department) deliberated on adverse drug reaction amongst palliative care population.

The session was moderated by Dr Irtiqa Ayani, Dr Sheena Sethi and Dr Nasreen Akhtar (postgraduate students of the Department of Pharmacology).