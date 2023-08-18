National Investigation Agency Team Raids Doctor’s Residence In Jammu’s Bhatindi

Jammu, Aug 18: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuth raided the residence of a doctor in the Bathindi area of here early Friday morning in an alleged terror links case.

Official sources said that the NIA team raided the house of a doctor in Peer Bagh Colony in Bhatindi, suspecting his links with Pakistan-based terror networks through banned social media applications.

It is learned that the raiding team also seized some increment documents on the spot.

The doctor is posted in Doda, they said, adding that the raids were in progress and more details were awaited. (Agencies)