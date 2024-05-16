National Investigation Agency Attaches Properties Of Top Jailed Jaish Terrorist

SRINAGAR, May 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached seven immovable properties of a top terrorist of Pakistan-based banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation, the agency said.

The properties of Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, including land measuring 19 Marlas & 84 Sq ft at Kisarigam in Pulwama district of Kashmir, were attached on Wednesday under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, on the orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu.

NIA said Sartaj was arrested on January 31, 2020, and several arms, ammunitions & explosives were recovered from his possession.

He was chargesheeted on July 27, 2020, and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of Arms Act, IPC, Explosive Substances Act, UA (P) Act and Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

The NIA spokesman said Sartaj along with his five co-accused JeM members, was involved in transporting freshly infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir Valley.

“Three terrorists were killed and arms, ammunition and explosives were also seized in the case (RC-02/2020/NIA/JMU), related to a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks on security forces / apparatus as part of an anti-India agenda,” the spokesman said.

Since its formation in 2000 by Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India including in J&K.

JeM was enlisted as a “Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation” by the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSC) 1267 and the group’s leader Maulana Masood Azhar was designated as “Global Terrorist” in 2019 by the UNSC.

NIA, just a week ago, attached six immovable properties of another top terrorist of JeM in Kashmir as part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K. (Agencies)