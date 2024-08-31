National Conference MP Mehdi Questions New Postings In J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Aug 31: National Conference (NC) MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Saturday questioned the postings in the police department in Jammu and Kashmir amidst the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sought an explanation from the Election Commission (EC).

“When the ECI visited here before the announcement of polls, we made it clear to them that we want free and fair elections. We wanted a level-playing field, we told them there should be no imbalance in government machinery which could reflect prejudice or bias.

“We also told them there should be no such intervention which can benefit or tilt the situation in favour of any political party,” Mehdi said addressing a press conference here.

He, however, said the party has apprehensions over the transfers and postings in the police department done on Friday and wants the Election Commission (EC) to explain the “motive” behind them.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday night appointed four officers from the J&K Police Services (JKPS) as new SSPs for the Srinagar, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, and as SP of Handwara, following approval from the EC.

“My party colleagues have expressed apprehensions about the new postings in police administration. We want the ECI to explain the need for such transfers,” Mehdi, the Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, said.

Referring to the posting of a new police chief in the Baramulla district, Mehdi said the SSP was posted there just ten days back.

“But why was he changed yesterday? My colleagues have an apprehension that this was perhaps done at the request of a particular political party or to benefit some party. This decision was changed in ten days. We want to know the intent behind these transfers and we want the ECI to explain why the changes were done,’ he said.

The NC leader also sought a commitment from the EC that there would be no imbalance in administration which can favour a specific party.

“We expect these officers to be honest in their duties, and not to show any bias or favour any party or individual. They must ensure a level-playing field,” he added.

He said the party has also sent a letter to the EC on the matter. (Agenciese)