National Commission For Women, SWD, TISS Hold Meeting On Strengthening Of Response To Gender-Based Violence In J&K, Ladakh

JAMMU, Feb 10: National Commission for Women in collaboration with Social Welfare Department and Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, organized a meeting of stakeholders of Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding strengthening of response towards gender-based violence through greater coordination.

The meeting, chaired by Chairperson, National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare, Sheetal Nanda, representative of TISS, Mumbai and other concerned officers.

Members of Special Cells for Women, Family Counselling Centre, One Stop Centres, 181 helpline, District Hub for Empowerment of Women and Family Counselling Centres along with senior police officials responding to violence against women in both UTs were also part of the meeting.

Speaking during the meeting, Chairperson, Rekha Sharma said, “We need to respond collaboratively, if we want to tackle this huge problem of violence against women.”

Sheetal Nanda, encouraged all stakeholders to equip themselves with knowledge of laws pertaining to women for better implementation of the initiative. She asked them to recognize the multiplicity of services for cross-referrals and comprehensive response to survivors seeking support. She added, “Law is the backbone of the work we do.”

It was decided in the meeting that awareness programmes on cybercrime with varied population of youth, social workers and police will be organized. Besides training of Protection Officers under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence will also be planned. Also, Social Workers will be trained on responding to human trafficking.

The meeting also decided that a portal will be developed to create a directory of available resources for survivors of violence.