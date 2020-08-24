National Award for teachers

A recognition of teachers’ dedication towards building the future generation and moulding it into fruitful and priceless human resources for the nation is in the form of selecting, among many, the best teachers to be awarded at the national level and it is being done every year. How many are getting motivated and strengthened to act and devote in such a manner so as to be recognised for honours, citations and awards is a different issue but the fact is that there are lot many who do not walk extra steps nor devote extra moments in seeing the students getting chiselled, moulded, polished, trained and educated to prove benignly propitious for the society and the country. There are, however, still many who neither improve upon their levels of knowledge nor try to put in their best, at least to prepare themselves on day to day basis to acquaint to what to teach and impart in the classrooms.

However, that being a separate issue, this year 2 teachers from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Ladakh have been selected to receive National Awards 2020. Sunil Kumar of Jakhar, Upper Primary Tikri Udhampur and Roohi Sultana of Kashiportiabal, Gulab Bagh, Srinagar and SonamGyaltsan, Head Teacher Middle School Taknak Sakti Leh have been selected by the Union Ministry of Education. These teachers deserve our best wishes to feel that the award was only the first one for them and not to be contended to treat it the last but keep working relentlessly and keep their colleagues inspiring and motivating. Education and its pattern have undergone tremendous changes throwing newer challenges for which teachers have to play tremendous role of responsibility and dedication.