Narendra Chanchal, Popular Bhajan Singer, Dies. PM Tweets Condolences

New Delhi: Narendra Chanchal, well-known bhajan singer died at a Delhi hospital on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wrote, “Extremely saddened to hear the news of Narendra Chanchal ji’s death. He made a mark in the world of devotional songs. My condolences to his family and fans.”

Narendra Chanchal was admitted in a hospital on November 27. He was 80. Several others condoled the death of Narendra Chanchal. Besides several popular bhajans, Narendra Chanchal had also sung in Hindi films.

“Saddened to hear demise of singer Narendra Chanchal ji , He will be remembered for his bhajans and some remarkable songs in Hindi films, my heartfelt condolences to his admirers and family,” tweeted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.