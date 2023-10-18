Narcotics, Psychological Warfare Biggest Challenges To Humanity: LG Sinha

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Oct 18: Asserting that narcotics and psychological warfare are the biggest challenges before humanity, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said police need to effectively counter these dangers.

Sinha said a zero-tolerance policy needs to be adopted against the subversive elements in the Union Territory.

“There are many challenges in front of you. Today, the biggest danger is narcotics and psychological warfare. These two are the biggest challenges to humanity,” he said, addressing the passing-out parade of 510 new recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Sheeri area of Baramulla district.

Sinha said the security forces need to effectively counter these challenges by remaining alert and devising a strategy.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has become stronger in the last three years on many fronts, including economic, social and cultural.

The LG said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are now living their lives according to their wishes and are confident of realising their dreams, but there are elements who want to create disturbances.

“There are some subversive forces who want to stop the progress of the people, the poor, and we will have to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against such elements,” he added.

Sinha said the Jammu and Kashmir Police has given a befitting reply to terrorists and the country’s enemies.

The LG paid tributes to those police personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. (Agencies)