Narco Terrorism Case | SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Kashmir

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Feb 21: State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at multiple locations in central, north and south Kashmir parts on Tuesday morning as part of its investigation of a militancy related case registered at SIA.

The sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at five locations. The searches are being carried out in Districts of Baramulla, Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Sopore in ‘Narco Terrorism’ case.