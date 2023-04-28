Narco terror through LOC

K D Maini

About a year back, the author of this article had put a question to GOC 25 Division in an Army Civil meet at Moti Mahal Poonch that after the failure of Pakistani operation Gulmarg during 1947-48, operation Gibraltar during 1965, operation Shataan during 1971 Indo Pak war and militancy operation TOPAC in J&K from 1989 to 2003 when the backbone of terrorism was broken in the mountain ranges of Pir Panchal by the ROMEO force and Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf was compelled to declare unilateral ceasefire on the LOC and peace prevailed for about 10 years, what is the next plan of enemy?

In response to this question GOC had replied that after getting defeat on conventional war and militancy front, Pakistan has now launched Narco terror operation through LOC with the aim to smuggle narcotics, weapons, explosives and cash through peddlers, agents and antinational elements in this side of the LOC for further sending these consignments in Kashmir, Punjab to carry out subversive activities. Apart from this, the enemy is also aiming to provide money to encourage over ground workers for spreading false propaganda against India.

Since the Indian Army on the LOC is quite active, vigilant, alert and capable to deal with the situation on the LOC due to which most of the infiltrators are either get killed, return back or captured with narcotics by the Indian army. As regards Poonch sector, a number of encounters have been taken place between drug peddlers and Pak agents in the first ring of defense between LOC and fencing area where the Indian Army under the able guidance of Brigade Commander and Battalion officers trap the militants, seize the narcotics, capture cash, weapons. The latest encounter in this first ring of the fencing area take place on 10th April 2023 when the courageous Jawans posted on the LOC noticed suspicious movement of a group of three persons through CCTV cameras. When these persons came close to the LOC at 10.45 PM during the intervening night of 9th and 10th April 2023, the group crossed LOC and started penetrating in Indian Territory. The alert troops kept their movement under observation. At about 2.00 AM the group reached near the fencing area. Then the jawans challenged them and gunned down one person namely Mohd Sharif Kohli of Village Shuagail in POK while two persons took refuge in nearby forest area. They were chased and captured by army Jawans and recovered three bags (14 Packets) of narcotics, 17kg explosives, Pakistani currency and documents from slain and injured infiltrators identified as Mohd Shakil Kohli and Mohd Sadaq Kohli of Madina Mohalla Village Shuagail in POK.

In this first ring of defense between LOC and fencing, the challenge is being dealt by Army very swiftly and effectively where about a dozen major peddler rackets have been busted during last one year, for example on 19th and 20th June 2022 the army contingents of this sector recovered 31.316 KG heroin dumped near the LOC in Bagyal Dara village, between 25th to 29 may 2022, 49.242 Kg Heroin by the Jawans of 93 Infantry Brigade, ahead of fencing during search operation from a house close to LOC in Ghari area. Similarly, in Bhimber Gali sector 15kg heroin was captured in the village Dhurti near the LOC in Balakote area which was dropped by some persons and recovered by petrol party of Hamirpur Battalion. In Lam Rajouri sector on 30th Aug 2021, 1.64 Crores currency was recovered from Sariya village by 54 RR.

In second ring of defense, in border area adjoining the fencing and remote villages, the District Police is doing a commendable job in nabbing the drug peddlers and antinational elements by recovering narcotics, weapons, cash and ammunition. Due to the establishment of counter infiltration grid by police, the drug menace emanating from Pakistan is busted successfully. For this purpose joint operations carried out by District Police, CRPF, SOG along with army units are being conducted regularly on the specific information provided by intelligence network. In these operations a number of hideout were busted, large quantity of narcotics, weapons and cash recovered from peddlers due to which the smuggling of narcotics and weapons have been controlled up to great extent. This has happened due to efforts of District Police under the supervision of a dynamic SSP who has taken very effective measures with the joints efforts of SOG, intelligence authorities and Army units posted in border villages, remote areas and cities.

The extent of accurate intelligence network can be visualized from the fact that about 10 years back a notorious smuggler and ex. PSO Mohd Rafiq Alias Lala was travelling in a Tata Sumo when on a specific information police authorities stopped Sumo at Khaneter near Kalai bridge and recovered 52 KG Heroin from the back side of Tata Sumo in which Rafiq Lala was travelling. He was arrested and remained behind bar for about 7 years. However he was released during 2021 on court orders that the drug was not captured from the custody of Rafiq Lala as it was found in the back side of Sumo. About three months back Rafiq Lala was again arrested by police under PSA.

A number of other operation during last one year were launched by District Police with CRPF, SOG intelligence personnel and Army units successfully in second defense ring around the border area. In this process, narcotics and antinational inflammatory material cash and weapon have been recovered from the peddlers. On 27th September and 5th October 2022, 10 KG heroin was captured from Kirni Kasba by joint operation of District Police, Army and other Agencies behind the fenced out area. On 26th February 2023, 3.3 kg Heroin were recovered from Degwar Maldelyian by joint search operation of Police and Durga Battalion. Similarly on 19th December 2022, 896 gram (two Packets) were captured from Dehri village in Mendhar area a head of fencing during joint operation by District Police and other agencies.

From above figures, it appears that Pakistan is regularly smuggling drugs though illegal routes and creating lot of problems due to drug offensive from across the LOC. The families of addicted persons are the main victims, a number of youth have become habitual of drug addiction. On the recovery of drug and cash from the houses of narcotics peddlers Rafiq Lala on 3rd March 2023 the Director General Police Dilbagh Singh while appreciating the efforts of District Police and other agencies said that Pakistan is trying to push more terrorist, drugs and weapon into J&K where the graph of militancy is on decline as security agencies are determed to finish terrorism. Referring to seizure of drugs and money the other security agencies had a big success in the fight against narco terrorism. The infiltration is being controlled to great extent. However Pakistan wants to keep the terrorism alive and disturb the internal dimension of J&K. Therefore recently in a major decision to strengthen intelligence network and to hit the terror eco system the Counter Intelligence Unit of CID has been revived.

Recently army chief general Manoj Pande had said that Indian Army is maintaining strong defense posture alongside the LOC and is ready to deal with any contingency, however terror infrastructure still remains on the other side of the border but our counter insurgency measures are effective to deal with the situation.

It is a fact that alert army jawans on the LOC, responsive Police authorities inside the area against narco terrorism, strong intelligence network, prompt counter insurgency measures, involvement of general public in the developmental activities though Panchayati Raj, fulfilling the needs and aspirations of the public by able administration, strong liaison of Army and Awam near the border, creation of peaceful atmosphere by reducing terror activities, removal of alienation factor due to friendly behavior of civil authorities it has become possible to control drug trafficking, smuggling of weapons and contain terror activities.