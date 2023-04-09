Narco-terror module operatives from PoJK trapped on LoC through CCTVs

One killed, two captured alive by Army in Poonch

Proceeds from drugs being used to fan terrorism

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 9: In a major success, Army gunned down an infiltrator and captured alive two others in an injured condition, who hailed from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and were part of narco-terror module being run from Pakistan, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur sector of Poonch district late last night.

A large quantity of narcotics, Pakistani currency and documents were recovered from the possession of slain and captured Pakistanis. The CCTVs installed at sensitive areas on the LoC to track movement of infiltrators helped in elimination and arrest of the intruders, official sources told the Excelsior.

Officials identified the slain intruder as Mohammad Sharief Kohli, 42, son of Mohammad Akbar Kohli and those captured as Mohammad Shakeel, 32, son of Mohammad Sadiq and Tariq Kohli, 25, son of Mohammad Yousuf Kohli, all residents of Maidaan Mohalla at village Shanjal in PoJK.

“Slain and captured infiltrators were part of narco-terror module being run from Pakistan and their elimination and arrests have thwarted major plot to pump drugs into Jammu and Kashmir and use their proceeds for terrorism,” the sources said.

Pakistan army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have been using terror operatives for twin purposes these days including smuggling of arms, explosives and ammunition and narcotics. The proceeds generated from narcotics are being used for fanning terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir especially the Valley, sources said.

However, most of such plots are being effectively thwarted by security forces and police with arrest or elimination of narco-terror operatives. The Over Ground Workers (OGWs) on this side of the LoC are facilitating further transportation of weapons and narcotics and a number of them have been nabbed by the police.

Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said the troops noticed suspicious movement of a group of three individuals close to the LoC around 1015 hours last night.

Movement of the infiltrators was also visible on CCTV cameras installed on the LoC, sources said.

“Around midnight, the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating into this side. The alert troops kept the movement of the infiltrating group under continuous observation. At approximately 2 am, as the group approached the fence, the alert Army troops challenged them,” they said.

They added that as soon as the intruders started to run away, they were fired upon. One of them was shot dead while the other two managed to escape into a jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage, darkness and rocky outcrop.

“The area was immediately cordoned off to prevent their escape across the LoC and a search operation was launched at first light wherein the body of the slain intruder was recovered at the encounter site,” sources said.

As the search progressed into the jungle, the other two intruders were apprehended, including one in an injured condition.

Three bags with 14 packets of narcotics weighing about 17 kg, Pakistani currency, some documents and eatables have been recovered in the operation, the sources said.

Quoting preliminary questioning of the arrested intruders, sources said they have claimed that they are residents of Chanjal village of PoJK.

“By their quick action, alert Army troops have thus prevented a major infiltration bid, of a narco-terror group which had the potential of disturbing the peace in Poonch and Rajouri districts through its nefarious designs,” the sources said.

Troops have been maintaining very high alert all along the LoC in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to thwart infiltration attempts by the militants and narco-terror operatives.

“Most of the infiltration attempts have been successfully foiled by the security forces,” the sources said.